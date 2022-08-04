David J. Correira, Jr., 48, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Lifelong resident of Narragansett, he was the son of David J. and the late Cynthia (Laurito) Correira. He was the beloved fiancé and best friend of Alyson White.
David was a hard worker. He was a graduate of Narragansett High School. In his spare time, he had many hobbies, but, most of all, his greatest joy in life was being a loving father to his wonderful children.
Besides his father, David is survived by his children Jacob, Jaxson, and Elliana; his step-daughter Callie; his siblings Danielle Yankee and Matthew Correira; his grandparents Agnes and Frank; and his nieces and nephews Andrew, Alyssa, Sobeida, Gianni, Milania, and Novara.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
