Ronald E. Pierce, Sr., 72, of North Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Lorraine L. (Taylor) Pierce. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Paul O. Pierce & Ruth L. (Golding) Pierce.
Ron worked as a Foreman with the North Kingstown Water Department for many years until his retirement. His favorite time of year was fair time. He was the Superintendent of the Poultry and Rabbit Barn at the Washington County Fair for many, many years. Ron was also very involved in the Rhode Island 4-H. For decades he was the Poultry and Rabbit Superintendent for Southern Rhode Island 4-H Fair, Eastern Rhode Island 4-H Fair, and the Poultry Superintendent for Northern Rhode Island 4-H Fair. One could always find him behind the desk in the Poultry and Rabbit Barn or sitting on the tailgate of his truck.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children: Ronald E. Pierce, Jr. & his wife Chrysa of Warwick and Shelley FitzGerald & her husband Mike of West Greenwich. He was the cherished grandfather of Brianna FitzGerald & her companion Ryan Clifford and Sage Pierce. He was the brother of Paul Pierce, Jr. & his wife Jen, Doreen Valiquette & her husband Ken, Glenn Pierce & his fiancée Diane, Maryellen Pierce, Darlene Pierce, & the late Dennis Pierce. He was the brother-in-law of Cathy Pierce.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held and a date and time to be determined. Please continue to check Ron’s obituary on the website for updated service information.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Southern RI 4H Fair, Northern RI 4H Fair, Eastern RI 4H Fair, or the Washington County Fair will be appreciated. Donations for all four fair donations may be sent to the c/o Sandie Myers, 10 Summit Road, Hope Valley, RI 02832.
