Rita M. Crook

Rita Andreasen Flynn Crook age 74 of Wakefield, RI passed away on October 15th after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her three children Anne Caranci, Jack Flynn both of Lincoln, RI and Eryn Flynn of Cumberland, RI and her granddaughter Meghan Caranci enrolled at Hussen Univerity. She was preceded in death by her husband Nelson Crook of Wakefield.
Born in Providence, RI she was graduate of Saint Xavier Academy in 1965. Following graduation, she was employed at Old Stone Bank and later moving to South County to raise her children on a farm. She was employed by Wilson Publishing for 20 years until her retirement.
Rita loved her Portuguese Water Dogs, local libraries, and vacations to Maine.
A service for Rita will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will be private.
