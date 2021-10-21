Ethyl M. Daniels

Ethyl Marion (Stone) Daniels, 101, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25th, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Earl Howard Daniels. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Lila (Sherwood) Stone.
Ethyl was the oldest living member of the First Baptist Church of Narragansett. Ethyl’s favorite pastime was shopping, and she loved anything that sparkled.
Ethyl is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Drake and her husband Doug of West Kingston, RI and Judy Foreman and her husband Dave of Ocala, FL; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister the late Ruth Brennan and brother the late Will Stone. Ethyl is also survived by a son-in-law Sal Pella and predeceased by a daughter Linda Pella.
A memorial service will be held in First Baptist Church of Narragansett, 305 Kingstown Rd., Narragansett, RI at 10 a.m. on October 30th. Burial to follow in Rhode Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 301 S County Trail, Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Point Judith Fisherman’s Scholarship Fund, PO Box 386, Narragansett, RI 02882 or First Baptist Church of Narragansett. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
