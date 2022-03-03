George E. Castro, Jr.

George Edward Castro, Jr., 56, of North Kingstown, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the son of Leah Anne (Davol) Rigby of Narragansett and the late George Edward Castro, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Lynn A. (Zuercher) Castro for 32 wonderful years.
George had an admirable work ethic. He worked in maintenance for the town of East Greenwich for 22 years and Belmont Market in the wholesale department for 26 years. He served as a call man for the Narragansett Fire Department and worked for the Pier Ice Company. He enjoyed his time coaching North Kingstown flag football, was a coach and board member of the North Kingstown Little League, was an assistant scout master, and was a member of the Narragansett Lions Club. In his spare time, he loved making creative seasonal decorations for his loved ones and scrapbooking.
Besides his wife and mother, George is survived by his sons, Thomas R. Castro and Robert E. Castro of North Kingstown; his sisters Sandra Grilo of Rehoboth, MA and Kelly Hammond of Narragansett; his step sisters Karen Marie Foley of Maine, Donna Rigby Smith of Maine, and Susan Rigby Carr of Narragansett; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours were held Monday, February 28, 2022 in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church with burial in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Narragansett Lions Club, P.O. Box 186, Narragansett, RI 02882, or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
