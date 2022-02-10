Charlotte Virginia Potter, 96, of South Kingstown, passed away Monday, February 7th. She was born in Rocky Brook, Peacedale, South Kingstown to her loving parents Albert and Mary (Mulholland) Potter.
Charlotte is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all. Charlotte is pre-deceased by her siblings; Mildred (Potter) Moon, Albert Potter, Donald Harold, John Edwin, Francis Leonard.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 10th at 11 a.m.
Special thanks to all the staff at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab and Hospice Continuum Care for the wonderful care they provided to Charlotte.
