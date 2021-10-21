Denise Wheat

Denise (Killian) Wheat, 93, passed away at home on October 12, 2021. Born in Providence, RI on October 11, 1928. She was the wife of late Homer E. Wheat. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Jessie Killian.
Denise was a long time resident of North Kingstown and worked at Wilson’s of Wickford for 40 years where she made many lasting friends and acquaintances. She was known for her impeccable memory, smile and selfless giving to the prevention of cruelty to animals.
She leaves behind a son, Stephen E. Wheat.
Her Funeral Service were held Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. Burial took place at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers, may be sent to VNA of Care New England, Philanthropy Department, 300 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903 or only at www.vnacarenewengland.org.
