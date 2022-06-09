David H. Brennan

David Henry Brennan of New Shoreham died peacefully at home on May 27, 2022 with his loving wife Amy by his side. Born March 9, 1963 in Providence RI, he was the son of the late James Brennan and Barbara (Keegan) Brennan. Besides his wife Amy and stepsons Anthony J. Dethomas and Nicholas E. Dethomas, he is survived by his sisters Patricia Duggan and Nancy Gilbane and was predeceased by his brother James Jr. He will be greatly missed by his loving nieces and nephews.
As a kid growing up in Green Hill Dave developed many lasting friendships that he maintained throughout his lifetime. Dave had a big heart and was always willing to lend a hand to his many friends. Dave loved to surf and ski and spent many a day riding waves and skiing mountains all over the world. But Block Island was his home. He loved this island and all the people on it and they loved and supported him throughout his illness. He was the kind of guy you could not forget, always with a smile and a laugh.
His funeral services were held on Saturday June 4 at Saint Andrews Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mary D Fund on Block Island or Saint Andrews Church.
