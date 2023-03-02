John H. Heidt

John Harry Heidt, Captain USN-Retired, 83, of North Kingstown, RI, passed away February 26, 2023.
John was the husband of Barbara J. (Thomas) Heidt. Born in St. Paul, MN, to Homer G. and Margaret I. (Blandford) Heidt, John left Minnesota in 1957 for Washington, D.C. to attend Georgetown University where he received his BS in Foreign Service – International Relations and Affairs. He continued his education at Salve Regina University in Newport, RI, receiving his Master’s in International Relations. Upon graduation from Georgetown in 1961, John received his US Navy commission through the Commissioned Officer Candidate Program, thus launching his storied decades-long career as a Naval Officer.
John’s prestigious career with the US Navy brought him around the globe from the Philippines to Vietnam, Japan and across the US. John held critical leadership roles in both the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Throughout his career, John had the privilege of serving as Executive and Commanding Officer of many ships where his Junior Officers respectfully remember John standing watch side-by-side with them during combat bringing excellence, leadership and humanity. John assumed his last duty as Commanding Officer of the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), the flagship of the Seventh Fleet, before being appointed Director of War Gaming at the Naval War College in Newport, RI where he served until his retirement.
John’s true loves were flying, cooking, his wife, Barbara, and his dog Jimmy. He enjoyed time spent with Barbara at their home in Florida. John was a humble man of few words who was happy to trade small talk and mingling for his official role as chef for countless holidays and celebrations with Easter preparation always including a family tradition of egg decorating with his grandkids.
Besides his wife, John leaves behind his son John (Babsie) Heidt of the Philippines, daughters Jennifer (Robert) Bousquet of East Greenwich, RI, and Hillary Mattson of Warwick, RI and his grandchildren Phillip Heidt, Haley and Sydney Sabetta, Addison and Jeremiah Fain, and Kevin, Ryan and Alexander Bousquet. John was the brother of the late David Heidt.
Calling Hours will be held Friday, March 3 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, located at 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.