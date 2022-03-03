Marilyn D. Bransford

Marilyn D. (Martin) Bransford, affectionately known as “Mal,” passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the age of 93. She was the loving wife of the late Charles E. Bransford, and daughter of the late Euclid J. Martin and Evelyn (Comstock) Walsh.
Marilyn was born and raised in Providence and graduated from St. Xavier Academy. She also lived in Warwick. Marilyn was a resident of Palm Coast, Florida for 40 years before returning to Rhode Island, where she lived at Blenheim-Newport and Jamestown. She was employed as an administrative assistant in the insurance industry for many years and retired at a young age. Marilyn was a member of the St. Xavier Academy Alumni Association. She enjoyed gardening, traveling the world with her husband, and spending time with family.
She was the beloved mother of Maryann B. Foote (husband, Richard “Robin”); grandmother of Dr. Christopher C. Foote, D.O. (wife, Dr. Katie Foote, D.O.), and great-grandmother of Liam and Lulu. Marilyn was predeceased by her son, Charles M. Bransford and grandson, Colin B. Foote.
Relatives and friends are invited to a committal service on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. All those who wish to attend may gather at the Administration Building at 9:45 a.m. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn’s name may be made to the Colin B. Foote Memorial Scholarship Fund, 4640 Tower Hill Rd., Wakefield, RI 02879.
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home online www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
