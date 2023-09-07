Ryan Manning

Ryan William Manning, 35 of Charlestown, Rhode Island passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2023.
Ryan was born in Wakefield, R.I., and grew up in Charlestown. He was the oldest son of William R., and Dayle P. Manning. Please note, updated funeral service information: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 437 Carolina Back Road, Charlestown, R.I. at 10 am. on Saturday, September 30th. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.