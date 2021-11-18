Mary J. Johnson

Mary Jean Johnson, 91, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on November 15, 2021 at The Residence at Silver Square. She was the loving wife of the late William E. Johnson. Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Andrews and Jean (Stapleton) Andrews.
Mrs. Johnson was a bookkeeper with B.A. Ballou in Providence and worked with her husband at Johnson’s Boatyard for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wickford where she formerly served as treasurer. She proudly volunteered in preserving the Allen-Madison House.
She leaves her two loving children: Gale A. White and her husband, Michael, of Eliot, Maine; and Russell A. Johnson and his wife, Ellen, of North Andover, Massachusetts. She was the cherished grandmother of Jared White of Dover, New Hampshire; Rachel White of Eliot, Maine; Michaela Wheeler of Eliot, Maine; Dylan Johnson of Haverhill, Massachusetts; and great-grandmother of Jack Wheeler, William Wheeler, Piper Taylor, Lola Taylor, and Ronan Johnson.
Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. in The First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main Street. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 3:00-5:00 P.M. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to The First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main Street, Wickford, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
