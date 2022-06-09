Jean K. Hanna

Jean Havens (Kenney) Hanna, 95, loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and daughter, died at Brentwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility on June 4, 2022. Jean was born on June 27, 1926 in Medford, MA, the eldest of two children of Chester and Helen Kenney. Jean graduated from Barrington High School and The University of Rhode Island, where in the mid-1940s she played center on the Women’s Varsity basketball team.
Jean was a proud member of the Delta Zeta Sorority where she established and kept many lifelong friends. Graduating with a B.A. in Home Economics, Child Development with a minor in Psychology, Jean utilized her skills by establishing the Gingerbread Nursery School, a preschool program providing early learning in the early 1970s. Jean was a pioneer. While raising her family in Saunderstown, Jean was a Past Chairwoman and member of the Plum Beach Club and Plum Beach Garden Club, where she relished in summer activities of gardening, swimming and tennis.
After raising her family, she worked at The Wickford Gift Shop and Wilson’s of Wickford where Jean joyfully connected with customers in assisting them with their seasonal best. Jean was known and loved by many of her customers for her welcoming smile and kind words.
She comported herself in ladylike fashion. Jean married Robert Francis Hanna on June 25, 1949 and together raised four children: Carol Knaup and her husband Michael of Colorado Springs, CO; Steven Hanna of West Greenwich, RI; Robin Coughlin and her husband James of North Kingstown, RI and Jeffrey Hanna and his wife Colleen of Rumford, RI.
She was the proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. Jean was predeceased by her parents, husband, son Robert K. and brother, Fred C. Kenney.
Jean was a communicant of The First Baptist Church in Wickford. Her memorial service will be at a future date. Memorial contributions in honor of Jean may be made to: The First Baptist Church in Wickford, 44 Main Street, Wickford, RI 02852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.