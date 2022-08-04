Robert L. Stritzinger

Robert L. “Skip” Stritzinger, 67, of Narragansett passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lavin and devoted father of Derek Stritzinger and Brayden Stritzinger.
Born in Baltimore, MD, a long-time resident of South County Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Lee H. and Gale (Hamilton) Stritzinger. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity (FIJI).
Skip was a successful Senior Executive at Cardinal Logistics where he was a passionate leader and mentor to many. An accomplished Captain, commercial fisherman, sailor, and member of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association, Skip was an inspiration and teacher to many on the water as well.
At home, he loved his vegetable gardens and animals of all shapes and sizes. He had a true gift for machines and building, fixing engines or home improvements, Skip loved having his hands dirty and his mind busy. Genuine, loyal, and a friend to many, he always made himself available to help. His laugh, strength, and huge heart will be missed by all he touched.
Besides his wife and sons, Skip leaves his brother, Scott Stritzinger and wife Linda, and their children Sarah and Jennifer; three step-children, Heather Roppa, her husband Anthony, and their children Sophia and Julia, Christopher Williams and his wife Jana and Michael Williams, his wife Lisa and their daughter Katrina; and his family dog Ritzi.
Visiting hours were held on Wednesday, August 3 from 3-8 p.m. with Words of Remembrance at 6 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & & Crematory – South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett. His burial will be private. A Celebration of Skip’s life will be held on Thursday, August 4 from 5-9 p.m. at Kinney Bungalow on Sunset Farms — 505 Point Judith, Narragansett, RI 02882. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save the Bay or the Clean Ocean Commission.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
