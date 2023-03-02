John W. Moon

John Whitman Moon, Master Chief Petty Officer, USN, Retired, died on 21 February, 2023, at the age of 98, just two weeks short of his 99th birthday. He was married to the late Doris Louise (Campbell) Moon for 76 years. Father of John (Jack) C. Moon (Joan) and the late Lillian (Jill) A. Moon; Grandfather of Col. James E. Moon, MD, Carrie A. Pasfield (Curt), and Jennifer A. Moon (D). Great Grandfather of Thomas J. Pasfield, Katherine G. Pasfield, and Joseph C. Pasfield. Son of the late Walter A. Moon and Annie J. (Cottam) Moon; Brother of the late Eva Leeming, Dorothy Nutting, William Moon and Burton Moon.
Chief Moon’s ancestors first arrived in Boston prior to 1644 and were early settlers of Newport, R.I.
He made the Navy his career, being one of the first of his class of North Kingstown High to enlist after Pearl Harbor. During WW II, at the time of the Normandy invasion, he was a member of the Eleventh Amphibious Force. Later he served with the Occupation Forces in the Balkans. He was stationed in Exeter, England where he was responsible for the operation of the EMC3 machine, the Allied encoding and decoding machine. During the war he was the youngest Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. While serving in the Korean War he served aboard the USS Voglesang (DD-862) and USS Yosemite (AD-19).
He was one of the first six men in the Navy promoted to the newly established rank of Master Chief (E9) in 1960. At retirement, he was the Command Master Chief, USNA, Commander Fleet Air, Quonset Point Naval Air Station.
After retiring from the Navy, he became the first Administrative Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency Laboratory in Narragansett serving from 1962 to 1974. He later became the Officer-in Charge of NOAA’s Shrimp Research Laboratory in Galveston, Texas. He served as Commodore of the Davisville Navy Yacht Club; Chief Purser U.S. Merchant Marine, a member of the Naval Fleet Reserve, Disabled American Veterans, and MENSA, as well as Los Hijos de Santana of Galveston.
He was a good judge of character, fiercely loyal friend and loving husband and father. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be private.
