Robin E. Lemoi, 60, of Narragansett, passed away December 13, 2022 at South County Hospital. She was the loving wife of Steven L. Lemoi. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of Leon R. Aldrich, Jr. and Elizabeth A. (Eccleston) Aldrich of Narragansett.
Robin was employed as a clerk at CVS for many years.
In addition to her husband and parents, she leaves her loving daughters: Kerrie A. Robinson and her husband Glendon of Colorado Springs, CO and Jamie E. Lemoi and her companion Kevin Pratt of Richmond. Cherished grandmother of Madison E. Robinson and Naomi G. Robinson of Colorado Springs, CO. She was the sister of David W. Aldrich of Charlestown and James R. Aldrich of South Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.