Margaret Thackeray Stone

Margaret “Johnny” Thackeray Stone, formerly of Wakefield, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Falmouth, MA. She was 102 years old. Born on Kenyon Ave. in Wakefield on September 18, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Bessie Rodman (Walker) and Lieutenant Colonel Robert G. Thackeray and younger sister of the late Colonel Donald W. Thackeray. She and her husband Professor Leslie R. Stone, Jr. were married for 68 years before his death in 2009.
Johnny was the ninth generation of her family to live in South County and was a descendant of both the Rose and Rodman families. As a small child, she lived at Fort Adams where her father was the quartermaster. Growing up on Kenyon Ave, she would walk to Salt Pond to row, swim and sail with her father, one of the founders of the Point Judith Yacht Club.
After high school, Johnny attended the University of Rhode Island (class of 1941) where she majored in textiles and was the first female member of the URI sailing team. There, she met Les (class of ’40), whom she married in December 1941, just three weeks before he was deployed to the South Pacific. They didn’t see each other again for three years. During the war, Johnny became a real-life Rosie the Riveter, joining the wartime workforce during World War II at Naval Air Station Quonset Point in North Kingstown, where she inspected war plane engines.
After the war, Johnny and Les raised their daughters Martha and Jennifer on North Road, Peace Dale and later Tower Hill Road, where she and Les built a home with extensive orchards and gardens. Together they enjoyed racing sailboats, shell fishing for clams, quahogs and scallops, and tending to their gardens.
Johnny was an active member of her community. She and her husband were founding members of the Narrow River Preservation Association and the South Kingstown Farmers Market. Johnny was also a founding member of the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society, and an active member and volunteer at the Church of the Ascension, Wakefield. She also served on South Kingstown’s first Conservation Commission.
At the age of 91, after the death of her husband, Johnny moved to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. In her new community, she was a member of the Woods Hole Woman’s Club and the Church of the Messiah. In 2019, her granddaughters threw a 100th birthday party in her honor in the gardens at the home she built with her husband and where her granddaughter Sarah now lives in Wakefield. It was a wonderful celebration attended by four generations of family and many friends.
She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Stone Gaines and son-in-law Arthur Gaines of Falmouth, MA; four granddaughters: Sarah Gaines and husband Bob Mohr of Wakefield; Hannah Gaines Day and husband Steve Day of Madison, WI; Nina Fleishman Reed and husband Jason Reed of Chilmark, MA; and Giulia Fleishman of Chilmark and Boston; and six great- grandchildren: Henry and Eleanor Mohr of Wakefield, RI; Charlotte and Percy Day of Madison, WI; and Lucian and Ilaria Reed of Chilmark, MA. She was predeceased by her husband Les, daughter Martha Fleishman, and son-in-law Jay Fleishman.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Messiah in Woods Hole, MA on Thursday, June 16 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Rhode Island Natural History Survey (https://rinhs.org) or the South County History Center (http://southcountyhistorycenter.org/).
