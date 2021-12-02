Kevin J. Dollard

Kevin John Dollard, 67, of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away on the evening of November 18, 2021. He was the loving husband of Irene Dollard and the beloved son of the late Mildred Ulrich Dollard and John Dollard, and later his stepfather Hubert Zimmer.
Kevin was a devoted family man and a funny guy who loved to help people. He volunteered his time in his community by singing in the Christ the King choir as he loved sharing his voice with the church in praise of God. He spent over a decade serving as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for Troop 138 of Kingston, RI, and Troop 93 of Uncasville, CT, where he helped so many kids, including his own sons, learn important life skills and have fun in the outdoors. His friends and family often mentioned how Kevin was able to connect with anyone, no matter their age or background, and make them feel welcomed and befriended.
Kevin’s family especially remembers his devotion, energy, commitment to family, and his nearly unstoppable sense of humor, especially his corny dad jokes. He did everything he could for his family, including his in-laws, whom he loved as his own. With his skills as a former Electric Boat pipefitter and electrician, Kevin spent so much time, sweat, and energy creating a beautiful home for his wife and kids. He built a deck with his bare hands where he loved to enjoy sunset cocktail hour with his wife, and where he held so many fun parties for all his family and friends. Everyone was always welcome at Kevin’s house.
Kevin loved to play golf with his friends, and he was an avid lover of baseball as a former Little League coach and umpire. As a New York City native, he was a devoted, lifelong fan of the New York Mets with his son, Chris. They rooted for the team ever since Chris was a little kid, and they recently spent an entire summer going to 20 games, an unforgettable bonding experience. He was also a lover of music and played guitar and sang at home, which inspired Jason at a very young age to become a talented musician. If you ever visited Kevin’s house when he was singing some Simon and Garfunkel, you’d know since you could hear him for at least a half mile! It’s a sign of the joy he found in life, in the everyday moments.
Kevin dearly loved his wife, Irene. Not only did they build a beautiful life together, but he constantly did things to show his love for her, from getting her car’s oil changed to completely remodeling the living room to her desires—and he put in so much effort to care for her parents, especially as they aged. He and Irene loved to travel the world together, most recently to Spain, but more than anything, Kevin loved sitting on his deck with Irene, reminiscing and sharing sweet conversation on a nice summer evening. And some of the last memories on his deck were playing with his beloved granddaughters, Lucija and Vivica, who he adored spending time with and being the funny, goofy, and loving Grandpa Kevin that he always wanted to be.
Kevin was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Irene Dollard, his sons, Jason Dollard and Christopher Dollard, his daughter in-law Lydia Dollard, his brother, Thomas Dollard, his sisters, Lorraine Dollard and Margaret Reid, and his granddaughters, Lucija and Vivica.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, November 29, at Christ the King Church in Kingston. The service can be live streamed viewed at: https://youtu.be/aHPQgUrwm4A. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
