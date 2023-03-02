Lynda I. Deloge, 72, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on February 22, 2023. She was the wife of Dennis J. Deloge. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late William F. Gifford and Madeline C. (Huling) Gifford.
Lynda was employed as a legal secretary with Petrarca & McGair for 22 years until her retirement. She was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford and talented at sewing.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving daughter, Michelle N. White and her husband David of New York City, NY and her cherished granddaughter, Annaleigh C. White. She was the sister of Douglas W. Gifford and his wife Katherine of North Kingstown, sister-in-law of Jo-Ann Deloge and her life partner Trish Morales of Waterford, CT, and James Deloge of Cathedral City, CA.
Her Requiem Eucharist was held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wickford, with burial taking place in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice (hopehealthco.org/memorialgiving) and the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/) will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
