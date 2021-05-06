Bonney Brennan Henschel, 79, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late John Kent Henschel. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. Brennan & Anita F. (Patterson) Brennan.
Mrs. Henschel was a teacher at Chariho Middle School for many years until her retirement and was passionate about teaching reading to generations of students.
Her family and friends will remember her love for hiking, whether there was a path to follow or not, and swimming, even when the water was cold and rough. Her green thumb transformed her home and brought color to the lives around her.
She is survived by her son Andrew, daughter-in-law Shelly, and grandchildren Brennan and Keira of North Kingstown; daughter Carroll of Oakland, CA; brother Timothy of Fayetteville, NC; and cat Half-Cat of North Kingstown.
Due to Covid safety precautions, a private graveside service was held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.Cranstonmurphy.com.
