Anne Tavares

Anne “Nancy” Tavares of Exeter passed away peacefully at Hope Health in Providence on August 28, 2021 at the age of 76
Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years Goncalo “Sal” Tavares, their 2 children, Scott Tavares of Barre Vermont, and Stacey Considine of Saunderstown RI, along her her son in law Jason Considine and 2 beloved grand children Logan and Sydney Considine. She is also survived by her sister and brother in law Kit and Bill McGettigan of King of Prussia Pa, along with several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was born on June 21 1945 to Nicholas and Catherine Hallahan in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. She graduated from Kutztown State College in 1968 and upon moving to Hamburg New York after graduation with her husband she began a career as a first grade teacher but soon left her career to raise her children. Once her children were grown she was ready to return to the work force, eventually landing a job in customer service for Slovenian Savings and Loan in Johnstown Pa. It was there she found her true calling. Nancy worked at several different banks over the years and loved her jobs as she got to speak to people all day and hear their stories, and share her own. Upon retirement in 2013 she moved with her husband to Exeter Rhode Island to be close to her son, daughter, and grandchildren.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved to travel and see historical landmarks, live concerts, going to casinos, and most importantly spending time with her family. Nancy cherished holiday gatherings and any opportunity she had to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of St Mary’s Church in Narragansett and had a generous spirit, a wonderful personality, and was loved by many. Nancy made friends everywhere she went and her influence will forever remain in the lives of those who knew her.
A viewing to celebrate her life was held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 1. Her funeral will be held in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett this morning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Donations in her memory can be made to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea church in Narragansett. https://stmarystaroftheseari.org/. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
