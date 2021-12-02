Doris B. Casey

Doris Bolton Casey, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021 just two weeks shy of her 80th birthday. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of Richard C. Casey, Sr., Ret. Sgt., Providence Police Dept. Born in Providence, Doris was the daughter of the late Enoch B. and Jane (Bamford) Bolton.
Doris enjoyed reading and spending her days at the beach, most especially Lone Tree Point. She loved her family dearly and cherished her grandsons.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her three children, Richard C. Casey, Jr. (wife, Shana) of Ocala, FL, Brian E. Casey (wife, Michelle) of North Kingstown, and Susan Casey Alexander (husband, William) of North Kingstown; and two grandsons, Casey J. Alexander, and Cameron W. Alexander, both of North Kingstown. Doris is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Robert Bolton, James Bolton, and David Bolton.
A memorial service was held on Friday, November 26, 2021 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown. Her burial was private.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
