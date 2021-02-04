Harry W. Tenney, Jr. (86) peacefully passed away in Baltimore MD, on January 22, 2021, with his family by his side. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 1, 1934 to the late Harry and Lida (Baldrige) Tenney. He grew up in Pittsburgh and Westfield, NJ where he was awarded his Eagle Scout. He received his Engineering degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and his MBA from Rutgers University. One of Harry’s greatest loves was WPI where he served as President of the Alumni Board, as well as various volunteer positions.
Harry and his beloved wife, Marcia, who predeceased him, lived in several locations throughout their 62 year marriage. He was a community servant in every town where they resided including President of Newcomers Clubs, Zoning Boards, YMCA Boards and Boy Scouts. Harry’s devout Christian faith made him a dedicated Trustee, Deacon, and President of all congregations that he was a member of. He served in the Army as an engineer at Fort Belvoir, VA and the love for his country continued throughout his life.
Harry and his family moved to Michigan where he worked for Dow Chemical in the Plastics Division. His career in plastics continued throughout his professional life at Celanese, Excel, and Allied Signal. He retired to Snug Harbor, RI where he was able to participate in his favorite hobbies including boating, fishing, tennis, bridge and teaching all of his grandchildren to fish and water ski. During their years together, he traveled with his wife around the world. His greatest love was his wife, two daughters and their families. While he was a man of few words, his dedication to his family was apparent. He always supported his daughters’ activities and events throughout their lives as well as his grandchildren whose school and sporting events he enjoyed attending.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jena Anthony (Michael) of Waterbury Center, VT and Andrea Katz (Jon ) of Baltimore, MD. He has left many fun and lasting memories for his five beloved grandchildren, Avery and Connor Anthony and Brittany, Andrew and Matthew Katz, brothers Edwin Tenney and David Tenney and sister Dr Barbara Tenney and many nieces and nephews.
Burial, with full military honors, will be private and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. In honor of the wonderful hospice care Harry received please make all donations, in his memory, to: Gilchrist, Development Dept, 11311, McCormick Rd Ste 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031, Please note Harry Tenney on the memo line. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.