Ann E. Masterson, 80, of Narragansett, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late John F. “Jack” Masterson and Mary A. (Kelly) Masterson.
Ann grew up in Providence and moved to Narragansett in 1970. She received her Bachelor of Education degree from Rhode Island College and master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island in 1972. Ann was a dedicated teacher and librarian for the Narragansett Public Schools, where she worked for 25 years before retiring. She was a former member of the National Education Association and the Rhode Island Library Association. Ann was also a passionate member and Chairwoman of the Narragansett School Committee.
She was the loving mother of David J. Pezzullo and his wife Shelby of Wakefield, RI, and Daniel W. Pezzullo and his wife Jesse of Medfield, MA; proud grandmother of Alyssa, Thomas, Ella and Drew; loyal sister of Joan Kugel and the late John Masterson.
Aside from spending precious moments with her family, Ann was also an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast, Boston sports fan, and devoted citizen. She found joy in the simple things, peace by the sea, and in her close-knit circle of friends who shared many of her passions, from golf to book club to politics and numerous colorful antics. She served as a “second mother” to many of David and Dan’s friend group and they all affectionately referred to her as “Annbo”.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held on Friday August 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, located at 88 Columbia St., Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Ann’s memory to the McCauley Ministries at 622 Elmwood Ave, P.O. Box 73195, Providence, RI 02907 (mcauleyri.org). Ann supported McCauley for decades and was a firm believer in their mission to help those who are less fortunate build their self-esteem and become self-sufficient. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.