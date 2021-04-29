Alfred E. Allard, 97, of Wakefield, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Williamstown, MA, he was the son of the late George and Marcelline Allard. He was the beloved husband of Doris (Dufresne) Allard. They were married for 70 wonderful years.
Alfred was a commercial loan officer at Citizens Bank and Fleet National Bank; World War II Army Air Corps veteran; a communicant of St. Luke Church of Barrington; a member of the finance committee for St. Luke Parish; and the Committee of Appropriations for the Town of Barrington. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, fly-fishing, billiards, fine dining, Beefeater martinis, and a fine cigar.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Joanne Ebert and her husband Keith of Yorktown, VA, Mark Allard and his wife Leah of Westport, MA, Carol Allard and her companion John Coppa of Jamestown, RI, David Allard and his wife Gina of Narragansett, RI, and Thomas Allard and his wife Karen of Cheshire, CT; his sister Theresa Wood of North Adams, MA; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late George Allard, Veronica McCann, Norman Allard, and Madeleine Fitzgerald.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 143 Main St., Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
