Christopher J. Whitney

Christopher “Chris” J., Whitney, Esq., of North Kingstown, RI, died November 24, 2021. He was 51.
Born in Los Angeles, CA, he was the father of Matthew Whitney and Emma Whitney of North Kingstown and the former husband of Sara Owens Whitney.
Chris also leaves his parents Deanna and Paul Kanner, of Los Angeles, CA, and Martha Whitney of Forest Falls, CA, and the late David Whitney. He is also survived by his sister, Leann Gonzalez (Adrian) of Hawthorne, CA, his brothers Kevin Kanner of Los Angeles, CA, and Richard Kanner of Laguna Beach, CA, and his nieces and nephews Mariela, Gracie, Ellie, & Bella Gonzalez, Dylan and Lexi Kanner. Other survivors include Mary and Ken Owens, Mark and Danielle Owens, and their children, Casey and Callie.
During his service in the US Navy, Chris had been stationed in San Diego, CA, Groton, CT, and Newport, RI. He received his bachelor’s degree from Roger Williams University, Bristol, RI, and his Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law. He was a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and had been a volunteer for the North Kingstown Youth Soccer Association. Undeterred by local worship of the Boston sports world, Chris remained an avid lifelong fan of Los Angeles sports teams.
Visiting hours are Sunday, December 5th from 3:00-6:00 P.M. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main St., North Kingstown, RI. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to The North Kingstown High School Booster Club, PO Box 1257, No. Kingstown, RI 02852, https://north-gear.square.site/.
