Ernest Schmitt, 84, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25.
Born in Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Herman and Frida Schmitt.
Mr. Schmitt was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked as a product manager at Continental Can Company for over 30 years. Ernest also spent many years volunteering his time at South County Hospital. His family would like to thank the entire staff of Scallop Shell Nursing Home and Brookdale South Bay for the care and compassion shown to him over the years.
He is survived by his daughter Susan Schwab and her husband Steve of Narragansett, as well as their three grandchildren Maggie, Drew, and Brady Schwab. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Beverly Schmitt (Bitzer).
Visiting hours were held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday, April 30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South County Hospital, 100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guestbook and condolences, please visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.