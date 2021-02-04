James F. Rayta

James (Jamie) Frances Rayta (2/6/1965-1/29/2021) of South Kingstown, RI passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2021. A beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and plumber he was known to be charismatic and the life of the party. Jamie was the heart and soul of the Rayta family, his ability to make anyone smile was God sent. His laugh was contagious and irresistible. He will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and customers.
Jamie was born in Narragansett, RI to Demetrio Sr. (Jimmy) and Mary (Cipriano) Rayta.
Jamie graduated from Narragansett High School in 1984 and joined the Navy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy and returned to Narragansett, RI following the death of his beloved mother, Mary. It was at this time that he began working as a lobsterman, earning the nickname “GQ lobster man” because he always took pride in his appearance, even when fishing hundreds of miles offshore. He was married to Jacqueline (Jackie) McCaughey 1997-2005 they had 2 beautiful children, Michael and Samantha. It was at this time that Jamie decided to become a plumber so that he may spend more time with his growing family. He attended and graduated from the Newport Trade School and partnered with his brother Mark. Jamie and Mark spent the past 20+ years working side by side, the business they built was a source of pride and joy for both of them.
He was married to Samantha Cook 2013-2018, they had two beautiful daughters, Mia and Penelope (baby P).
His son Michael, 31, is a Warwick firefighter, who remembers his dad to be the best backyard quarterback, who has made him the man he is today. He resides in North Kingstown with his wife Bonnie, they are expecting a daughter in February, who will be named Cali Jamie Rayta, after her papi. Jamie was looking forward to playing and swinging at the park with his granddaughter. His daughter, Samantha, “his baby girl”, 21, resides in South Kingstown working in the medical field. Mia, 11, and Penelope, 6, reside in North Kingstown.
Jamie will be missed dearly by his siblings Demetrio Jr., Myers, Rosana, Joanna, Mark, Paul who passed away in 2011 and his 14 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following https://www.gofundme.com/f/unexpected-death-of-jamie-rayta?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.