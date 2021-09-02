Vincent H. Sullivan of Narragansett, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Rhode Island Hospital at the age of 85 & went to meet his beloved wife of 56 years, Maureen E. (Griffin) Sullivan in heaven.
Vincent was born in the Elmhurst/Smith Hill section of Providence, on Palm Sunday in April 1936. He was the son of the late Henry F. Sullivan & Regina K. (O’Rourke) Sullivan. He is survived by his 2 sons, Christopher P. Sullivan & Terence P. Sullivan and his grandson, Liam Sullivan. He is also survived by his niece, Anne Griffin & his nephew, John Griffin.
Vin was employed by New England Telephone for 34 years, retiring in 1990. He was a 1953 graduate of Lasalle Academy & a 1957 graduate of Providence College, He proudly served in the United States Army from 1958 thru 1964, rising to the rank of Sergeant.
He was the brother of the late Maureen F. Ackley and the late Regina T. Sullivan
Visiting hours were held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown with a mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett, RI. Burial as held in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to either the Lasalle Academy Fund (612 Academy Ave, Providence, RI 02908) or to St. Thomas More (53 Rockland St, Narragansett, RI) would be greatly appreciated.
For information and condolences, please visit www.faganquinnfuneralhome.com.
