Joanne A. Chapman, 85, of Rangeley, Maine passed away on December 29, 2022, in Cape Coral, FL after a short illness.
Joanne was born in Peace Dale to the late Richard H. and Edwina C. (Hollaway) Atteridge. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1959.
She married Raymond Chapman in Killingworth, CT in 1972. Together they operated Hayshaker Antiques for many adventurous years.
She taught Home Economics for over 30 years and was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1993 from the State of CT Board of Education.
She retired in 1996 to Rangeley Maine where she began her second career as the women who helped everyone. She was actively involved with the Rangeley Lakes Region School as a Board member and Chairperson, Adult Education Director, Driver’s Ed Coordinator, Substitute, Tutor and mentor.
For many years she ran the community Health Appointment Van making many trips to Farmington and beyond supporting her neighbors. She was awarded the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award for her many contributions.
Her faith was very important to her. She was a parishioner and active volunteer of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Rangeley. She served on the Parish Counsel and was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club.
She is survived by her daughter Beth Ann T. Hinman and husband Jeffrey of Eustis, Maine and Bokeelia, FL, stepson Daniel Chapman and wife Melissa and family of West Kingston, RI, special son David Bachelder of Rangeley, Maine, her dog Millie of Eustis, Maine and Bokeelia, FL and by many loving nieces and nephews
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond, sister Edwina Zanes, brothers Richard Atteridge, Jr and William Atteridge, Sr, and nephew Richard Zanes.
Thank you to the Atrium at Liberty Park staff for giving Mom a great vacation and to the staff of Hope Hospice House North Cape Coral for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Family members will be hosting two celebrations of life: one on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 12-3 p.m. at the Coast Guard House in Narragansett and a second on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 12-3 p.m. at Bald Mountain Camps in Oquossoc, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.