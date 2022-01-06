Dana R. Wagenfeld

Dana Russ Wagenfeld, 78, passed away January 1, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Klonowski, MD, daughter Amy Wagenfeld Beizer, son Drew Wagenfeld and 3 grand-daughters, Hailey, Lyla and Macy Beizer.
Russ was born and raised in Needham, MA in 1943. He graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, with a degree in history. He went on to receive master degrees from American University, George Washington University and the Newport Naval War College.
He felt strongly about his patriotic duty to his country. While on active duty he served at the Pentagon and then went on to the Army reserves achieving the rank of Major. For the duration of his career he was employed by the Defense Intelligence agency in Washington DC and Germany where he retired.
His greatest joy was in playing hockey. He grew up skating on ponds and lakes and went on to play with the Bates Hockey club while in college and with various recreational teams in the Washington, DC area . In the last years he played with the Rhodie Oldies in Smithfield, putting away his hockey stick only about 2 months prior to his death.
He was active in coaching both hockey and soccer. He especially enjoyed co-coaching the Narragansett Pier School girls soccer team in the early 2000’s. He coached multiple hockey and soccer teams, including some his son played on as well as his wife’s women’s hockey group at the University of Rhode Island. He also enjoyed skiing, gardening, projects around the house and rooting for the Bruins. He was an avid reader of history and international relations and loved tracking the weather.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory- South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett.
The family requests that only vaccinated individuals attend and that all maintain masking and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center (support.spicenter.org( or The Treatment Advocacy Center (treatmentadvocacycenter.org)
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
