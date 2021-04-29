Steven E. Gould, 64, of Narragansett, RI passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021 surrounded by friends and family.
Born in Lake Success, NY he was a son of Elizabeth (Paterson) Gould of South Kingstown and the late Edward L. Gould.
Steven attended East Greenwich High School and studied English and biology at Nasson College in Springvale, Maine.
He worked for the United States Postal Service for more than two decades and retired in 2009.
An accomplished and avid sailor, he enjoyed sailing the waters of Narragansett Bay. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.
A vintage motorcycle and classic car enthusiast, he was a member of the Oldsmobile Toronado Owners Association.
Compassionate, loyal and hardworking, he loved his family and was generous in donating to such worthy causes as animal shelters and rescue organizations.
Besides his Mother, he is survived by his three brothers and two sisters, Christopher Gould, David Gould, Lisabeth Goodwin, Amy P. Gould all of South County and Jeffrey Gould of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Caitlin Goodwin, Alex Gould, Bennett Gould, Brendan Gould and Megan Gould.
His services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for
online condolences.
