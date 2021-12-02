Gayle P. Farrell

Gayle P. (DeForge) Farrell, RN, age 82 of Warwick, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late James A. Farrell, Jr., Esq. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Helen “Nina” (Wilkinson) DeForge. In addition to her husband, James, she was predeceased by her siblings, Marcene Cottell, Lawrence “Bert” DeForge, Robert “Bob” DeForge, and Craig DeForge.
She was the beloved mother of Ralph P. Nash, Andrew W. Nash (wife, Charnella Rosenthal), and Anne Marie Charland. Cherished grandmother of Tricia Wadlington (Fiancé, Jeremy Caltagirone), Amber Rivero (wife, Vanessa) and Grace Farrell. Great-grandmother of Jaylynn, Landon, and Elliana. Beloved Godmother to Kimberly Marley Moir and Kristin Ikerman Meystre. Stepmother to Kelly Farrell and Sean Farrell (wife, Jana) She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Gayle was a Registered Nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Roger Williams College, Class of 1960. Prior to retiring, Gayle was the Nursing Director for South Bay Manor Assisted Living for 13 years. She was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at South County Hospital.
Gayle enjoyed traveling and visiting numerous friends and family members over the years. She was proud of her Irish heritage and cherished her trip to Ireland with her husband. Gayle also enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Indian Run Garden Club. In addition, Gayle treasured her many furry friends and volunteered her time at Roger Williams Zoo.
Above all, her greatest joys were her family and the many friends she made along the way. Gayle was “The Matriarch” of her family weaving everyone together like a fine tapestry. She had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor, and the right amount of “sass” to grab your attention.
We are so thankful for the wonderful and loving memories she has left us all. She taught us love, strength, kindness, and compassion. She was the light of our family, and we are forever grateful for our time with her.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Her burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peters by the Sea Food Pantry at 72 Central Street Narragansett, RI 02882 (401)783-4623 will be appreciated.
For information and condolences, kindly visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
