Alison E. Fracassa

Alison Erinn (Dwan) Fracassa passed on May 2, 2021 at age 44 and at 4:44 am (44 was the uniform number of her husband in college and often of her children in sports). Alison entered hospice on Good Friday, had a beautiful Easter and passed on the 4th Sunday after Easter (with each Sunday being blessed by sacrament and receipt of the Holy Eucharist) – 5 years after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Her passing was at home, in peace, amongst her close family – and only after beautiful recent and full days (particularly May 1st) filled with relatives and, importantly, so many friends from MA and RI who were able to spend special and meaningful time with her. It was a very sacred, spiritual, and holy week prior to her passage marked with great awareness and giving. She was the beloved wife of Terence Fracassa, and mother of 9-year-old Brendan and 12-year-old Claire.
Born in MA, Alison was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, MA. Holding a Master’s Degree in Education, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Boston College, and was a high school and collegiate athlete excelling on and captaining track and field hockey teams (prior to her transfer to Boston College). She continued her sports enthusiasm by creating a loving team of cyclists made up of friends and family known as “We Will”. In past summers, she and the team trained for and participated in the Pan-Mass Challenge 2-day bike-a-thon, raising funds for cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute while at the same time undergoing cancer treatment at Dana-Farber. Alison’s professional work was both in the private and public sectors, beginning with marketing in Reebok and financial management of corporate travel for business clients of Garber Travel. She later transitioned to a 10-year rewarding career as a special education teacher at Cranston East High School – a job that she loved due to the beautiful staff, colleagues, and student interaction she so enjoyed at the school.
Alison had a special fondness for as much outdoor endeavors as possible, especially skiing, beachgoing and summer barbequing/gathering activities. She loved traveling (whether taking in country music in Nashville or the rolling hills of Ireland), going to concerts and the theater, and attending Patriot and Red Sox games – always with her husband and children. In particular, she most cherished attending, supporting and enjoying her children’s school, social, religious and recreational interests whether they be Irish step dancing, soccer, baseball, basketball, surfing, football, music and the like – essentially whatever they chose to do.
However, topping everything, and what meant most to Alison, was the gift of being a wife and mother, and she believed the Lord gave her three miracles - a beautiful marriage and family, a beautiful and rewarding job at Cranston East, and a beautiful life that, although short, was packed with enough love and quality that sometimes cannot even be achieved in a century worth of time. And her biggest gift to her family was surrounding them with love and, warmth, and making them more complete as persons.
In addition to her immediate family, she leaves behind a loving father Thomas Dwan, brother Kevin Dwan (and sister-in-law Rebecca Woo (Dwan), and nieces Kiera Dwan and Erinn Dwan) and mother Maureen Areglado. On her father’s side, she leaves loving family members including Uncle Marc Beringer; Uncle Chuck and Aunt Suzie Beringer; cousins Richard and Penny Valentine, John Beringer, William Beringer, Jessica Beringer, Jennie Nilsen, and Tara Sharrow. On her mother’s side, she leaves loving family members Aunt Marilyn DeAvilla, Uncle John and Aunt Karen Hawko; and cousins Amy DeAvilla, Eric DeAvilla, Meg Fox, Greg Hawko and Brian Hawko). She also leaves behind a family that adored her on her husband’s side – who became like brothers, sisters and children to her: sister-in-law Erin Taylor (Fracassa), brother-in-law Jeff Taylor, and very special nieces and nephews Caroline, Griffin and Brett; brother-in-law Brian Fracassa; father-in-law Edward Fracassa; and mother-in-law Kathleen Fracassa – all of whom, including the extended Fracassa family – viewed Alison as another mother, sister and/or daughter.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Ln., Warwick, RI. Her burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale, RI.
A live streaming of the Mass will take place at 11 am on Tuesday May 11, 2021 and may be found on the church YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbXc3nrJ8VwKvuElA4mpuVw
The funeral home staff will be monitoring safety and capacity protocols. Face coverings are respectfully required, and church seating is limited.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Alison to support Dr. Andrea Enzinger’s Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Angelle M. Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445, Checks made payable to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, (Memo line Dr. Andrea Enzinger’s Research Fund). Online donations, www.dana-farber.org/give in memory of Alison Fracassa.
Kindly visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
