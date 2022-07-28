Robert “Pal” H. Verdi, Jr., 75, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Sheila (Wells) Verdi; father of Robert H. Verdi, III, and Brian “Jamie” Verdi (Brenda); grandfather of Malcolm, Morgan, Violet, and Jolie; brother of Warren Verdi (Joann) and the late Ronald Verdi. He is survived by his loving nieces, nephews, and extended family who delighted in teasing and being teased by him.
Rob was a middle school teacher before moving on to work for the Prudential Insurance Company for 45 years as both a sales manager and insurance agent. He was a member of the Class of 1965 at North Kingstown High School, where he was a varsity cross-country runner. He also graduated from the University of North Dakota and earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Rhode Island College. Rob loved spending time with his family, playing golf with his friends, and attending his grand children’s sporting and arts events. Rob volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years and was a long-time member of St. Bernard Church.
His funeral will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 9 a.m. from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. His burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852.
