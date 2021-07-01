Lawrence C. Kirk

Lawrence “ Larry “ C. Kirk, 67, passed away at St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich on Saturday June 19, 2021.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Marie V. ( Arbolino ) Kirk.
Larry was disabled from birth, but with the help of his parents and siblings, Larry lived a long and happy life. In his early years he attended the original Meeting Street School. At the age of five, Larry would move to the Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Brighton, MA. There Larry would attend the Kennedy Day School which meet the needs of children with physical disabilities. He would also make his first communion and receive the Sacrament of Confirmation.
Yearning for their son to live a meaningful and independent life, his parents bought him a house on Centerville Road in Warwick. There Larry could live independently with the help of qualified independent living specialist. It was during this time in his teens that Larry would attend The Cranston Center on Dyer Avenue in Cranston.
Always wanting Larry to live the best possible life, Larry’s father gave him a position within his business, Amtrol, Inc. in Warwick.
Larry was originally from Cranston but has also lived independently in New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange Florida where his parents lived. He had been to Rome twice where he meet Pope John Paul II. He had participated in the Rhode Island Special Olympics more then once.
Larry was an inspiration to all that knew and loved him. He was proof positive that no matter what challenges life has given you, with love and hope, you can persevere. He will be missed by all that knew him, especially the gang at Twin Willows in Bonnet Shores, a business that has been in the family for over 30 years.
Larry is survived by his siblings, Patricia A. Durigan and her late husband Philip of Narragansett, Kenneth L. Kirk, Jr. and his wife Doris of Green Bay, WI, Margaret M. Coyne of Saunderstown, his nieces and nephews, Sheri O’ Neill and her husband J. Patrick O’ Neill of Narragansett, David Durigan and his wife Molly of Narragansett, Ryan Kirk and his wife Kayla of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Kelli Oswald and her husband Tommy of Jacksonville, FL, Christina Coin, Andrew Coin and Geoffrey Coin all of Saunderstown. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews and his sister in law Diane Kirk.
Larry was brother of the late Richard Kirk.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 28 in St. Mary Catholic Church with a burial held in St. Ann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s memory may be made to Independence Square Foundation, 500 Prospect Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. The foundation was established by Larry’s father Kenneth Kirk in 1983.
