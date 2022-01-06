Donna M. Follett

Donna M. (Carlin) Follett, 70, of Wakefield RI, passed away on Friday December 24th, 2021 in Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston. She was the beloved wife of Steven Follett Sr., for 48 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Eleanor (Kee) Carlin of Rhode Island and the late Kenneth Carlin Sr. Donna was a hair dresser for 10 years before raising her three children. Afterwards Donna became a Special Education Teachers Assistant for the South Kingston’s School Department, retiring after 27 years to spend time with her family and friends. She loved spending time working in her yard and garden. In the summer, you would find her on the boat fishing or hanging on the beach with her family and friends.
Besides her husband Steven Sr., she is survived by her loving children, Heather Follett-Fletcher, and her Husband Seth of Warwick, and Andrew Follett of Wakefield. Donna was predeceased by her son Steven Follett Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of Steven Fletcher and the sister of Kenneth Carlin Jr., of Las Vegas, NV.
Due to Covid, Donna's services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial; donations can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute http://www.dana-farber.org\. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
