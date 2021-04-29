William M. Higgins, 32, of 46 Sheffield Avenue, Warwick, formerly of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17th at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Born at South County Hospital, he was the son of Mark and Ann Higgins of Saint Louis, MO. He was a member of the South Kingstown High School Class of 2007, and upon graduation, he attended the University of Rhode Island and was a member of the Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. He was an Account Executive with Axion Business Technologies.
As a child, he was an avid athlete excelling at soccer, volleyball, and basketball, where he was a prolific free-throw shooter. He was a massive fan of the B’s, Pats, Celtics, Red Sox and URI Basketball, and hardly ever missed a game or a chance to complain about how they were playing.
Will is survived by his parents, his brothers, Daniel Higgins (Kaitlin Keirsted) of Austin, TX, and Thomas Higgins of Wellington, New Zealand, and an incredible extended family he dearly loved, including his four uncles, five aunts, seven cousins and countless life-long friends.
Will was a kind, considerate and compassionate young man who cared about others. Always willing to drop a dollar in a musician’s case or a homeless person’s bucket. Annie, Mark, and his brothers will miss him tremendously, but they take solace in knowing a piece of him will always be in their hearts. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Buttonhole Kid’s Golf Programs (https://buttonhole.org).
