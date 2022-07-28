Annmarie R. Mahoney

Annmarie R. (Madden) Mahoney, age 54, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022 surrounded by her beloved family.
She was the loving wife of the late Sean C. Mahoney; daughter of Marie A. (O’Donnell) Madden, and the late Francis A. Madden; devoted mother of Caitlin M. Hiller (husband, Tom), and Matthew S. Mahoney (wife, Casey); and adoring grandmother of Maeve Hiller. Annmarie is also survived by her dear friends who were like family to her.
Annmarie was a truly beautiful person. She was employed by the South Kingstown School Department where she worked as a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant. Annmarie’s favorite week of the year was spent as a volunteer for the Special Olympics of Rhode Island. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed days spent at East Matunuck State Beach. Annmarie cherished spending time with her family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather in procession at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St., Wakefield. Her burial will be in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Sean.
A live streaming of the service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 and may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FaganQuinnFuneralHome/live_videos/
