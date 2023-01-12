Rita N. Jobin

Rita N. (Guy) Jobin, 98, of Charlestown, Rhode Island peacefully left this world on January 6, 2023. Married to the love of her life, Rene A. Jobin, they shared over 60 years together until Rene’s passing in 2003. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Arzelie and Pierre Guy. She was raised, and married, in Woonsocket, until moving to Charlestown in 1986. Rita and her late husband were both retirees of The Foxboro Company.
Rita lived the last 18 years with her loving and devoted son, Raymond A. Jobin (wife Janice Lachance) of Charlestown. She will forever be remembered and missed by her grandson, Drew (Gail) of Naples, Florida along with Craig (Gina) and Damon (Vonya) also of Florida. In addition, Rita leaves four great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew, along with many grands. Thank you to the wonderful staff at South County Nursing and Rehab Center of North Kingstown, for lovingly caring for her in the last three months of her life.
Rita will be interred with Rene, a World War II Air Force Veteran, at the Rhode Island Veteran’s Cemetery in Exeter. Private services will be held at a later date.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI is handling the arrangements.
For online condolences, visit www.buckler-johnston.com
