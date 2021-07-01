Carl J. Tetzner, 74, of Narragansett and North Hutchinson Island, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne M. Tetzner for fifty-three years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Herman C. and Margaret (Waldron) Tetzner.
He was a graduate of St. Raphael Academy and was a member of the first graduating class of RI Junior College (CCRI). He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bryant University.
A US Army Veteran he served as 2nd Lt. in the Vietnam War and served for thirteen years in the reserves retiring as Captain.
Carl was an Eagle Scout with 3 palms and scout master for various troops in RI.
He was the creator and President of Mariner Mortgage, creator and President of Plymouth Mortgage and also the co-founder of Homestar Mortgage.
Mr. Tetzner was the co-owner of Phil’s Restaurant in Wakefield.
He was a longtime board member, past President and Treasurer of the RI Mortgage Bankers Association. He was also a member of Quidnessett Country Club, the VFW Post 916 in Wakefield; and past President of the South Kingston Lion’s Club.
Carl loved his “INGS” golfing, boating, fishing and hunting.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Stephen and wife Barbara of West Greenwich, Kenneth and girlfriend Jaime of Wakefield; a daughter, Christen Conley and husband Howard of Narragansett; three brothers, Thomas of Charlestown, Edward of Charlestown and Joseph of FL; a sister, Nancy Cardillo of West Warwick; five grandchildren, Ashley, Sean, Danielle, Luke and Zachary; a great-grandchild Troy; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 9:15am from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory – South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours Wednesday from 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice of RI, the Tomorrow Fund or the Wounded Warrior Project. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
