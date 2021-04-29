Laura C. French

Laura Christine French, 79, passed away peacefully on April 5th at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Laura was born on October 7th, 1942 in La Cumbre, Argentina, the daughter of Daniel Argentino French and Federica Romana French (nee Tonizzo). The family moved to the United States when Laura was 13 and settled in Wickford, RI. Laura graduated from North Kingstown High School and later from the University of Rhode Island (URI).
Her love of reading and education was reflected in her choice of job as a technical assistant at the URI Oceanographic Library at the Bay Campus in Narragansett, where she worked for more than 20 years. After retiring, Laura helped medical students become better doctors by working as a simulated patient at the Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University. She was also one of the earliest members of Providence’s Lifelong Learning Collaborative, an adult education community.
A tennis player, avid hiker, and dancer, Laura was passionate about the body and its natural forms of movement. To help herself and others with movement issues, she studied the Feldenkrais Method of physical exercise for several years, eventually setting up a practice in Narragansett, where she helped clients learn efficient body movement.
Laura was also a devoted member of the Westminster Unitarian Church in East Greenwich, RI, and the Clear Heart Buddhist Sanga in Charlestown, RI.
Laura was predeceased by her two brothers: Edward French of Lima, Peru, and Richard French of Washington, DC. She is survived by her nieces Sandra French of Jacksonville, FL, and Vivian French of Beirut, Lebanon, and her nephews Ronald French of Bowie, MD, and Brian French of San Francisco, CA.
A service in her memory will be held at Westminster Unitarian Church in East Greenwich, RI on what would have been Laura’s 79th birthday: October 7, 2021. All are welcome.
