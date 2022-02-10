Marjorie Costello, an extraordinarily devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who embraced life with faith, generosity and love passed away Monday, February 7 at home.
She was the loving wife of Dennis Costello, with whom she recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Curtis, and the sister of Thomas Craine and the late William Craine.
She is survived by her beloved daughters Meagan (Costello) Lenihan and her husband Kevin and Bethany Costello LaBranche and her husband Derek. She will also be dearly missed by her four grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gram – Annie, Catherine, and Seamus Lenihan and Cooper and Griffin LaBranche.
A graduate of Mount St. Joseph College, Marjorie spent most of her career sharing her imagination and love of learning as an elementary teacher in the Westerly School Department.
Marjorie was a person of deep religious faith, who believed happiness was about sharing life with people you liked and respected. She lived in the moment and surrounded herself with friends and family. She was a long time long time communicant of St. James Chapel, and a member of the Green Hill Beach Club.
The essence of Marjorie centered on integrity, trustworthiness and honesty. She loved, and was loved by many, and will be deeply missed.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday, February 12, from 10-11 a.m. at St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd, Charlestown, RI. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
