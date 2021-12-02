Rae A. Calkins

Rae Ann Calkins of Wakefield RI passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday November 23. She was 76 years old.
Born August 7,1945 to mother, Margaret Folsom in Washington DC. They moved to Oklahoma City with her stepfather Vincent Adomaitis. She loved reading from a very early age and was quite active in school clubs from band to cheerleader, theater and debate club to name a few.
Rae adored animals of all shapes and sizes. She even exercised the horses who came to the rodeos in the summer! Dogs, cats, birds, whatever critter it may be, she connected on a deeper level and was like a magnet to them.
She graduated Central High school in 1963 then briefly attended college on a full scholarship. She decided she wanted to see more of the world and joined the Navy. Rae proudly served as a journalist for the Sea Bees in Quonset Point. She loved RI so much she decided to stay.
Rae Ann worked at URI for over 40 years, gaining her bachelor’s and masters degree in English. She worked in the International Students department then networking and telecommunications. She was always prepared with pens, band aids and a hug for her students whom she loved as her own. She could enter a conversation as a stranger and leave a a friend.
She always campaigned for the under dog. Civil Rights, domestic violence, LGBTQ, animal welfare and local community issues were at the forefront of her mind. She helped found the URI women’s resource center and was actively involved in multiple animal shelters.
Rae Ann could often be found knee deep in her gardens. Her yard was a masterpiece. She created art in multiple forms. Her greatest gift was with words. Piles of books could always be found nearby. She was committed to life long learning and understanding.
She leaves behind her daughter, Bethany McGuire of Wakefield RI, brother, Ed Adomaitis (Joanna), niece, Christy and great nephew, Peyton Manwell all of Yukon, OK as well as many dear friends who became family. She will be greeted at the Rainbow Bridge by many furry companions, especially her beloved pitbull Gypsy Rose.
To know her was to love her. Conversations with her were adventures. Find joy in the smallest moments.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Villobos Rescue Center po box 39 Napoleonville, Napoleon LA, 70390 or via paypal. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
