Catherine A. Martin

Catherine Ann (Sutton) Martin, 71, of South Kingstown, RI died in her sleep Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was the daughter of the late James D. and Mary E. Sutton of Framingham MA. Cathy was the beloved wife of Joseph P. Martin for 47 years. Cathy was the proud mother of her son Robert J. of Kittery, ME and daughter Kelly M. and granddaughter, Evelyn C. Kelly of Bristol, CT. Cathy is also survived by brother James D. Sutton of Rocky Mount, NC as well as sisters Mary L. Blue of Framingham, MA and Patricia C. Porcello of Peabody, MA and their spouses. She was also the beloved sister-in-law of Joe’s sister and five brothers.
After marriage in 1975, Cathy lived in Colorado and then 40 years in Havertown, PA. She was a reporter and managing editor for a local newspaper group. Among Cathy’s community activities were cantor, Girl Scouts, election official and several volunteer organization roles at a historic mansion. Cathy and Joe retired a year ago and moved into their new home near the Rhode Island shore. They traveled the world and across America for both work and pleasure, visiting most of the National Parks along the way. Cathy was a loving and supportive wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Viewing hours were held Sunday, January 8 at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home with burial at St Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield Monday, January 9.
Additional information available at www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
