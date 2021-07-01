Frances S. Metivier

Frances S. (Belch) Metivier 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 26th at Robert’s Health Centre, in North Kingstown.
She was the beloved wife of the late George H. Metivier Sr. for 50 years. Born in Central Falls, RI on June 3, 1923, of Polish decent, she was the eldest daughter of the late Stella & Anthony Belch.
She worked many jobs in her long life, but she especially loved working at the University of Rhode Island as an Assistant Cook in the Butterfield Dining Hall. She had a green thumb and loved beautifying her yard with flowers and gardens. She leaves behind a sister Janet Belch of Central Falls, a brother Henry Belch of Pawtucket, and three predeceased siblings Alice Belch, Marjorie Belch and Anthony Belch.
Two children, a son George & wife Dottie of Portland, Maine, a daughter Marjorie Mahoney & husband Neil of Peace Dale, RI and a son Alan who is predeceased.
She so loved her six grandchildren; Ryan, Christa, Sarah, Kristen, Rebecca and Andrew; and wanted them to excel in life with integrity. She was also blessed by having four great grandchildren, Jayden, Jackson, Ava and Wesley.
A funeral will be held on Friday July 2nd from 10:30-11:30 am at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home at 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI. Burial will follow at the RI Veteran’s Cemetery in Exeter, RI.Reception to follow at Camden’s Restaurant in Wakefield.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Staff Activity Fund at Robert’s Health Centre, 25 Robert’s Way, North Kingstown, RI 02879. Please visit averystortifuneralhome.com for condolences and guestbook.
