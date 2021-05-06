Kimberly Marie of North Kingstown, wife to Gordon Smith; was born on May 11, 1968 in South Kingstown Rhode Island; the youngest of two children from the union of Warren and Peggy Silvia. The Lord called Kim home on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Kimberly attended South Kingstown High School, she worked various jobs In her lifetime, settling into the role of a mini-bus paraprofessional for the North Kingstown school system until she could no longer work. Kim birthed one child, Jessica Lynn; but was a mother figure to many in her lifetime. Kim was an honest woman, a kind woman and was known to be strict but fair. She had a huge heart and always had everyone’s best interest In mind. Kim always had to offer an ear for listening, a shoulder to cry on, a hot cup of tea and a real piece of advice from the heart. She lived for her family and spent her days surrounded by love, laughter and music.
Kim was a strong advocate for education who was known for encouraging all those around her to learn something new every day. She was always ready to answer a question or help you find an answer if she didn’t know it yet. She was never too prideful to teach through her own mistakes and lived with the attitude that every mistake is in fact a lesson. Kim refused to accept anyone around her even thinking about quitting school and was always ready to help grow a passion for learning.
A woman who asked not for much and would give the shirt off her back to someone in need. Kim often showed love through the food she created in her kitchen; she could make a masterpiece from nothing. No person ever came to her home without being offered food, she was always prepared to feed a hungry stomach and loved teaching people how to cook. To all those that entered her home big or small, she would go above and beyond to make sure they were safe and comfortable. She was always a protector, always doing her best to save the day.
Kim would never hesitate to walk her loved ones through scary situations and always let family know that it’s okay to stumble and even fall sometimes, but Silvia’s never quit. When her daughter would talk about giving up on something Kim is remembered looking up with fire in her eyes and telling Jessica “Mama didn’t raise no quitter.”
Kim was a very loved woman and she leaves behind many family and friends who prayed for a miracle, including but not limited to: Kim’s parents: Warren & Peggy, Kim’s Husband: Gordon, Kim’s Sister: Lorie, Lorie’s Children & grandchildren: Monique & her daughter Brianna, Micha & her children Jordan, Juquan, Najha, Warren, Cherish & Honor, Kim’s Daughters: Jess, Tabethia, Jess’s Children: Kenzie, Amari & Benji, Tabethia’s children: Tiffany, Jude and many many other cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and friends claimed as family.
Kimberly Marie was an intensely strong and brave woman who would never give up a fight. Kim has not lost a battle, she has gracefully and peacefully won the war.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Kimberly Smith’s name to the Shriners Hospital or to St. Jude’s.
Calling hours were held Wednesday, May 5 at The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
