Robert Kalberer of South Kingstown and formerly of North Smithfield and Providence passed away on June 21, 2021, at the age of 92.
Bob was born on January 17th, 1929 in Woonsocket, the son of Adolph and Christine McKenna Kalberer. His four siblings, Otto, Norman, Florence, and Russell all predeceased him. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years, Carol Eaton.
Bob grew up in Woonsocket and North Smithfield, RI, graduating in 1948 from the Dean Academy in Franklin, MA. At the University of Rhode Island, where he was a member of Theta Chi, he graduated in 1952 in general business administration. Joining the U.S. Coast Guard, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. He left the Coast Guard to work for his father at Industrial Machine Corporation, which employed over 200 people and developed and manufactured machinery for companies such as IBM and Polaroid. Later he became co-owner with his siblings and Treasurer. Among other items, he designed a type of hammer for the Lixie tool division that was accepted by the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum for its permanent collection. An amateur architect, he designed multiple buildings & additions for his residences, and inspired his daughter to continue in his footsteps professionally. He was a serious student and lover of history, and was an avid model boat builder, carving his own hulls and designing his own boats when he couldn’t find the next perfect project.
At the age of 62, when faced with a serious diagnosis of terminal cancer, he opted for what was at the time an experimental treatment. Against all odds, the treatment was successful and Bob was completely cured.
Bob was a member of the Dunes Club in Narragansett since 1963, and served on the Board of Trustees. He was also a previous member of the Hope Club in Providence. Bob was a thoughtful, kind, and considerate person, and most would say one of the nicest people around. To be a child or pet in his household was to live a lucky and privileged life. He always faced challenges with grace, humor, and humility. He also knew how lucky he was to have lived the life that he did, alongside his lifelong love, Carol. We will fondly remember the love, care and support he bestowed on his family and his dogs. We will miss him terribly.
Bob had four children, son, Robert Kalberer of Wakefield, RI, daughter, Amy Sullivan (deceased) previously of Dover, MA, daughter, Julie Kalberer Turino of Millbrook, NY, and Peter Kalberer of Albuquerque, NM. They are joined in their grief by son and daughter-in-law, James Turino and Grace Kalberer, and by his grandchildren, Caroline and Christopher Turino.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Kingstown Animal Shelter. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
