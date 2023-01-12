Warren M. Hagist

Warren Mellor Hagist died peacefully at his home in Slocum, Rhode Island on the morning of December 27, 2022. He was 96.
Born on February 23, 1926 in Glenside, Pennsylvania, Warren entered a Navy officer training program at Franklin & Marshall College in 1945. When WWII ended, he was commissioned in the United States Naval Reserve, and completed his undergraduate education in mechanical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. He received a master’s degree from Harvard University, then accepted a position at the University of Rhode Island as a professor of mechanical engineering and applied mechanics, with a specialty in fluid dynamics. He retired from the Naval Reserve at the rank of commander after, and from URI after 40 years. During sabbaticals he lived in Colorado, Norway and Scotland, and after retirement he and his beloved wife Norma travelled the world extensively.
Warren was passionate about music and machines. Voted Most Musical in his high school class, he played percussion instruments including his beloved marimba, but as time passed he put more effort into devices that made music rather than playing instruments – he collected wax cylinders for his Edison phonograph, 78-rpm records for his Victrola, restored two reed organs and a player piano. His interest in mechanical things included collecting vintage model trains and miniature steam engines. He was well-known in the community for repairing antique clocks. He built an outdoor steam railroad that he and his grandchildren enjoyed riding on. He extended these interests to various community organizations, serving on the boards of the South County Museum, the New England Wireless and Steam Museum, and others. He and his wife attended Kingston Congregational Church for over 50 years, serving in many capacities. An Eagle Scout in his youth, Warren was Scoutmaster of Troop 1 Kingston for a time.
Warren’s diverse interests were instrumental in his consistent support of the activities of his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. From music to mechanics, automobiles to aviation, sports to scholarship, Warren was ever quick to provide insight, resources and enthusiasm to help his family members realize their own potential. He helped us all make the most of our lives.
Warren leaves his wife of 73 years, Norma Hench Hagist, his sister Marilyn, sons Paul (Annette) Hagist, Thomas (Kathy) Hagist and Don (Jennifer) Hagist, grandchildren Leah, Tom, Paul, Warren, Billy, Spencer and Bruce, and four great-grandchildren; he was predeceased by his daughter Holly, son Warren, and sister Barbara. Interment will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, Rhode Island at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, followed by a memorial service at the Kingston Congregational Church in Kingston at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
