Frank H. Cavallaro

Frank Henry Cavallaro, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2022, at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Ferretti) Cavallaro. He was a devoted husband to his wife Judith (Ford) Cavallaro and stood by her side in her ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
A graduate of LaSalle Academy and Providence College, Frank began a career in social work where he met his wife of 55 years. He later transitioned to a successful career in sales and marketing, working in the defense industry until his retirement.
Frank was an avid reader and could often be found on his porch in the sun with a book in his hands. He enjoyed spending time with his family and took great delight in his grandchildren. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Church since moving to Narragansett from Providence in 2000.
Besides his wife, Judi, he is survived by his children, Michael Cavallaro of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and Lisa Hollister and her husband Jeffrey of South Kingstown, as well as his grandchildren Morgan Cavallaro, Brenton Cavallaro, Maxwell Hollister and Gracie Hollister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 22 at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, Narragansett. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Additional information available at www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
